Drew Barrymore halts her TV show after backlash during ongoing strike: ‘Deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt’

After facing heavy criticism, actor Drew Barrymore has announced that she will be putting a hold on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. She recently announced the return of the show with the fourth season and drew flak on social media for not supporting the actors and writers. Previously, she had posted a tearful apology video, which was later deleted from her social media handle. Also read: Drew Barrymore posts tearful apology for restarting TV show amid strike, deletes it later

Drew Barrymore puts her show in dark amid strike

Drew Barrymore decided to pause her TV show premier amid writers-actors' strikes.(AP)

In a fresh statement, Drew said, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Internet appreciates Drew Barrymore

Her decision is now being lauded by people on social media. One of them wrote in the comment section, “This is definitely the right choice on so many levels. You grew up in this industry. You know how important it is to stand in solidarity with the writers until the strike is over. Your show wouldn’t have lasted long if you went forward with the premier.” “It was a pretty baffling misstep, but I'm happy that you were able to come to a different decision. We shouldn't be defined by the mistakes we make, but how we move forward from them,” added another. Someone also said, “It’s hard to make a misstep and own it. I hope your crew understands.”

The controversy around The Drew Barrymore Show

Previously, Drew Berrymore had said in her now-deleted apology video, "I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. There are so many reasons why this is so complex and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone, that’s not who I am. I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them.”

She apologised to the writers protesting in the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and looked visibly in tears. She added, “I deeply apologise to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line.”

After she announced the return of her talk show, SAG-AFTRA supported her decision by saying that her show falls under "permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules." However, the Writer's Guild of America condemned the decision and called her decision a ‘violation.’ It has been several months since writers and actors have been fighting for better pay and benefits. Besides Drew's show, other popular ones including Saturday Night Live, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, have been cancelled.

