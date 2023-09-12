Drew Barrymore Show kicked out two audience members for supporting writers' strike: ‘It changed my perspective on her’

The Drew Barrymore Show is not getting the best press ever since announcing its fourth season last week. The talk show, hosted by Hollywood's favourite Drew Barrymore, announced a premiere date recently even as screenwriters continue their strike. Many were calling out Drew for not showing solidarity with writers and now to add to it, reports are coming in that the show's team threw out two audience members from a recent taping. (Also read: Stranger Things to Deadpool 3: List of movies and web series put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike) The Drew Barrymore Show is returning for its fourth season soon.

Entry denied

As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, two students from New York were attending the show's taping, when they met with some writers protesting outside the venue. They handed them badges that read ‘Writers Guild on Strike’. While one of them removed it when going through the security check, the other did not. They were even asked to leave the premises for it.

WGA, which represents more than 11,000 writers working on movies and shows for leading studios and streaming services, have been on strike since May 2 and SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 actors, joined the writers on strike on July 14.(Getty Images via AFP)

Spokesperson's statement

Addressing the same, a spokesperson for the show told THR that it was done due to security concerns and that Drew had not any idea about it. “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings. Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets," they said in a statement.

The students were upset with the episode. One of them said, "It really has changed my perspective on her and the show in general. I’ve been completely alarmed and disheartened by this whole process.” They later joined the writers on strike on the picket lines, wearing WGA T-shirts.

The Drew Barrymore Show season 4

Drew Barrymore revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that her daytime chat show will begin its fourth season shortly, in compliance with the conditions of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes. However, a Writers Guild official told The Hollywood Reporter that Drew is a struck show, and union members will picket outside of Barrymore's studios in New York City on Monday and Tuesday.

“It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2 but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike.”

As per WGA strike rules, most daytime talk shows are allowed to continue to run because a lot of them do not employ writers who are a part of the union. Two exceptions include The Drew Barrymore Show and The Talk, which went dark at the start of the strike and continues to play reruns, as do the late-night talk shows. Other daytime shows that also are airing originals include Tamron Hall and Live With Kelly and Mark. While Drew will begin its new season, contrary to the WGA, actors who appear as guests will have to abide by SAG-AFTRA strike rules, which include not discussing or promoting any struck work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail