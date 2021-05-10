Eijaz Khan: Helping each other on social media is great but sometimes critical patients lose time

Eijaz Khan has all symptoms of Covid-19, is in isolation at home and under medication but surprisingly he has tested negative. “Apparently, on first four days, there are false negatives. One must keep an eye on symptoms and take care. These are terrible times, a close friend of mine is currently hospitalised and every day you hear of some friend losing a family member,” he says.

The actor has been amplifying posts on social media to help people but feels it’s a “rabbit hole”. “Sometimes the leads are verified, at other times, they are not. In the interim, critical patients lose time. It is beautiful to see people are trying to help each other on social media, though sometimes, it works otherwise. People in turn have reacted saying numbers you posted aren’t working. But we are actors, not part of the system or govt, so there is only so much we can do. Yet when a few leads work out, it makes it all worth it,” he explains, and adds that due to the second wave, he hasn’t met his father in over a month.

Khan adds that instead of fundraisers online, he prefers to help people around him and has been helping his ex-staff. “It has been more than a year and so many of them have not had jobs for long. There are so many levels of struggles that people have gone and are going through- emotional, physical, financial and mental. I get so many resumes daily asking for help with any job placement. Graduates and post-graduates willing to do any job, even as a driver. It breaks my heart and I try to help as many people as I can,” he concludes.