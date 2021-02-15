Bigg Boss 14 will always be special for Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. They may have fought bitterly but eventually they found love. On Valentine's Day on Sunday, Pavitra shared two pictures of the two of them.

Sharing it, she wrote: "F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY" She also used a hashtag in Hindi #tellenegayebaakisab which loosely translates - the world can go to hell.

From Eijaz's perspective, their love story went from fights, denial to acknowledgement. Viewers of Bigg Boss 14 must have seen how in the initial days of their time together in the house, it was Pavitra who was more than keen on him. Eijaz was always a bit aloof. However, after exiting the house earlier this year, he realised his feelings for her.

In an interview to Spotboye, Eijaz had explained further: "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

Ever since, there has been constant chatter about their marriage. In a more recent interview with Times of India, Eijaz had clarified matters. "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (there is still some effort to be put in before we marry but it will happen at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (we are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage."

Pavitra had been in a previous relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who had once called Pavitra his 'scandalous ex'. He had added how she was still married and had hid the fact from him when they were together.

Eijaz had, however, defended her and said how all of us have a past and that he wont allow anyone to badmouth her. In an interview to Koimoi, Eijaz said, “I’ve been her support, I will not let anyone badmouth her. I will try and make sure that there is no talk that can affect her in a bad way. Having said that, there is a lot to talk about and there was a lot.”