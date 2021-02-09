IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Eijaz Khan says if all goes well, he will marry Pavitra Punia this year: 'We are keeping our fingers crossed'
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
tv

Eijaz Khan says if all goes well, he will marry Pavitra Punia this year: 'We are keeping our fingers crossed'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside the house, though Eijaz was the one who was initially hesitant. Now, in a new interview, he has revealed that if all goes as per plan, they will marry this year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Bigg Boss house is the strangest of places to find love-- the constant fighting makes it not the most fertile soil for love to blosson. But former contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia know otherwise. In a recent interview, Eijaz has said that if all goes well, they will get married this year.

Those who have followed Bigg Boss 14 have seen how Eijaz has gone from resisting Pavitra's feelings for him to actually acknowledging his own feelings for her.

In a new interview with Times of India, Eijaz has said that if all goes well, the duo will marry this year. When asked about their marriage, he was quoted as saying: "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (there is still some effort to be put in before we marry but it will happen at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (we are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage."

Explaining his changed perspective in light of how he had behaved while inside the Bigg Boss house, he said in the same interview: "I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!"

Just a couple of days back, the two had been spotted by paparazzi even as they could barely keep their hands off each other. Eijaz also said that he was serious about Pavitra and had 'noble intentions' only. He mentioned how he had met her brother too.

Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

Speaking further on the subject, Eijaz had told Spotboye in an earlier interview about how he had discussed the matter with his father too. "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 eijaz khan pavitra punia

Related Stories

Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other in new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted wearing colour-coordinated outfits during an outing in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
tv

Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside the house, though Eijaz was the one who was initially hesitant. Now, in a new interview, he has revealed that if all goes as per plan, they will marry this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Actor-singer Amit Tandon has tweeted his opinion on actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Amit called her out for being a negative person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
tv

Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Popular celebrity couples-- Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh--shot a special episode for Valentine's Day on Indian Idol. Pictures from the shoot have now landed on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
tv

TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Television actor Mohan Kapur has clarified rumours about his death. He took to social media to share a statement after a namesake of his died, leading to confusion among his fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
Arshi Khan is the latest one to be voted out of Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 124: Arshi voted out, Aly cries as he bids her goodbye

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 124: Arshi Khan voted out, Aly Goni cries as he bids her goodbye
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
Lataa Saberwal has quit television.
tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Lataa Saberwal quits serials, begins 'new journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Lataa Saberwal, who played Rajshree Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009 to 2019, has quit daily soaps. She will, however, continue to act in web series and films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
Gehana Vasisth has been arrested for her role in pornography business.
tv

Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Television Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website, said Mumbai Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Rubina Dilaik to task on Saturday for her fight with Rakhi Sawant.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans upset with Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Fans are slamming Salman Khan for scolding Rubina Dilaik over her fight with Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina tells Salman she has had suicidal tendencies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
After Rubina Dilaik told Salman Khan that her suicidal tendency was one of the reasons for her strained relationship with Abhinav Shukla, her sister Jyotika said no one ever loved her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
Toshi Sabri will go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Rahul’s connection Toshi will enter Bigg Boss with 'special message' from Disha

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 123: Salman scolds Rakhi, Rubina, Arshi and Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Salman Khan took everyone to task over their behaviour and was upset over allegations that all emotions on the show are staged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
Vindu Dara Singh will soon enter Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Vindu gives update on fights and drama from upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant's connection, former winner Vindu Dara Singh shared a video from his vanity van, giving updates about the upcoming episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz confirms he is in talks to re-enter, says 'I deserve to win'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP