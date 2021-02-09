Eijaz Khan says if all goes well, he will marry Pavitra Punia this year: 'We are keeping our fingers crossed'
Bigg Boss house is the strangest of places to find love-- the constant fighting makes it not the most fertile soil for love to blosson. But former contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia know otherwise. In a recent interview, Eijaz has said that if all goes well, they will get married this year.
Those who have followed Bigg Boss 14 have seen how Eijaz has gone from resisting Pavitra's feelings for him to actually acknowledging his own feelings for her.
In a new interview with Times of India, Eijaz has said that if all goes well, the duo will marry this year. When asked about their marriage, he was quoted as saying: "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (there is still some effort to be put in before we marry but it will happen at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (we are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage."
Explaining his changed perspective in light of how he had behaved while inside the Bigg Boss house, he said in the same interview: "I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!"
Just a couple of days back, the two had been spotted by paparazzi even as they could barely keep their hands off each other. Eijaz also said that he was serious about Pavitra and had 'noble intentions' only. He mentioned how he had met her brother too.
Speaking further on the subject, Eijaz had told Spotboye in an earlier interview about how he had discussed the matter with his father too. "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."
