Eijaz Khan's brother says family was 'worried' about him going on Bigg Boss 14
- Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan's brother has said that he was against the idea of Eijaz entering the controversial reality show. But, he said, after watching him on television every day, he is proud of Eijaz for having conducted himself with dignity.
In an interview, Eijaz's brother, Imran Khan, said that the entire family was 'worried' about him. Imran recently visited Eijaz on the show, and had an emotional interaction with him.
In an interview to ETimes, he said, “Honestly, we were a bit worried for Eijaz. My brother is very emotional and not a manipulative person. I felt that he needs to be smart in a different way to play this kind of a game. That’s the reason I was worried for him because he will open his heart to people and get hurt easily.”
He added, “I asked him if he was sure whether he wanted to be a part of this show, and he said, ‘Yes, I am confident and I have made up my mind that what I have been avoiding for years, I would like to head on and deal with it.’ I was very impressed and surprised by his goal of winning."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother reacts to his bond with Pavitra Punia
Over the course of the season, Eijaz has had altercations with several co-contestants, but he has also forged friendships. In a recent episode, he proposed to former contestant Pavitra Punia. Eijaz's brother said in an interview that being with Pavitra outside the house is Eijaz's private matter, and that he supports his brother regardless. "Whatever decision he takes in his personal life and whatever makes him happy we will always respect," Imran had said.
