Eijaz Khan says he asked girlfriend Pavitra Punia before posting shirtless photo, look at his home gym

Actor Eijaz Khan shared a shirtless picture of himself flexing his muscles on Instagram. He revealed in his caption that he consulted his girlfriend, actor Pavitra Punia, before posting the photo. He also talked about getting on a fitness regime after the lockdown left him feeling ‘weak and lethargic’.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Eijaz wrote, “Pavi se poocha ki ye photo post karoo ya na karoo? thoda show off sa hai. lekin jaise maine kaha (I asked Pavi if I should post this photo or not. It’s a little showboaty. But like I said), there is no substitute for hard work. so am working hard.”

He added, “#homegym me #workout shuru kiya hai (Started working out in my home gym). been feeling weak and lethargic . lockdown has taken its toll on my physical and mental health. so push karna padh raha hai (I am having to push myself). . .trying to gain some #muscle #eijazkhan kaisa lagg riyaaa hoo (How do I look)??”

Pavitra showered love on Eijaz’s picture and commented, “Am sweating.” Fans also reacted to the post. “EK you inspire so much man,” one wrote, while another said, “if you are calling this as just the start, i want to see how your body is gonna be after its completely toned.” A third commented, “Hot lag raha (you look hot) eijaz i can't handle this much hotness.”

Last year, Eijaz and Pavitra were seen on Bigg Boss 14 together. While she was quite open about being emotionally attached to him, he initially maintained that he could not be in a relationship with her. However, he realised his feelings for her after she was evicted from the show.

Talking to the media in February, Eijaz said that he and Pavitra initially distanced themselves from each other ‘consciously’, as their goal was to win Bigg Boss 14. However, as they began to understand each other well, he said that there came a point when they felt that the game is not more important than their relationship.

Eijaz and Pavitra often declare their love for each other with romantic Instagram posts. They have also expressed their desire to get married in the future.