While growing up as a teenage girl from Bhopal, the one thing Eisha Singh used to love to do was read celebrity interviews, scan through all kinds of news about Bollywood and enact film scenes with her life-sized doll. Maybe that’s the reason why when you ask the actor about who she is seeing right now, pat comes the (cliche) reply, “My love story is my work. (laughs).” Eisha Singh recalls being fatshamed on her show: Someone told me that I should go to a dietician because I look fat

Singh, 24, adds that she is “single and happy”. “It’s not like I’m looking for someone. I don’t have anybody. But when I find the right guy, I’ll let the world know,” she claims.

Today, Singh is four shows and one movie old, however, there was a time when the actor used to “think it (career in acting) is not practical.” “When I came to Mumbai to audition for Ishq ka Rang Safed, I looked at a billboard and wondered how the girl in it would be feeling. Within a few months I was on the same billboard,” she recalls.

As she recalls her initial days, she also revisits the taunts she had to endure. “To transition from Bhopal to Mumbai was quite difficult. I used to call my dad and cry, saying things aren’t easy. Being a newcomer people don’t treat you nicely. They think ki nayi aayi hai, isko kya pata hoga. Some people were supportive (but)... I remember on one of my shows, someone told me that I should go to a dietician because I look fat. The other time the same person told me I should learn acting. ‘You don’t know how to act’, they said. I left the show and people were talking that they don’t want me in the show, but then in a few years I was called back,” she ends.