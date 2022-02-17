Ekta Kapoor reacts to people comparing Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Actor Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor are gearing up for the premiere of their show Lock Upp on AltBalaji. On Wednesday, the trailer of the show was released and soon viewers started comparing the show to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Now, Ekta has reacted to these comparisons.

The captive reality show will see Kangana jail 16 ‘controversial’ celebrities for 72 days and put them to task. The contestants are yet to be revealed.

One fan commented on YouTube, “I hope ki yeh show is bar k bigg boss 15 k season se hit ho (I hope this show becomes a bigger hit than Bigg Boss 15). Another one said, “She is the only one who can replace Salman Khan in Bigg Boss.”

Reacting to the comparisons, Ekta told Times Of India, “All captive realities all over the world get compared with each other and this is a captive reality. It’s like saying did you ever get scared because one soap opera got compared with the other? There’ll be 10 shows, we will see them as same stories. But they have all worked on their own differences.”

Ekta added, “There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have its differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga.”

Talking about the project, Kangana told ANI, "I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most fearless show ever."

Read More: Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Lock Upp trailer launch day. Watch

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on AltBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON