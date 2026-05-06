'I can change a lover but not him': Ektaa Kapoor calls Naagin 7 editor ‘best in country’ amid backlash for VFX blunder

When a noticeable VFX glitch in Naagin 7 sparked criticism online, producer Ektaa Kapoor chose to stand firmly by her team rather than deflect the blame. Addressing the backlash over an unedited blue-screen shot making it to air, Ektaa came out in strong support of her long-time editor, praising his contribution and calling him “the best in the country.”

Ektaa Kapoor defends Naagin 7 editor over blue-screen blunder amid backlash

Ektaa Kapoor defends Naagin 7 editor amid backlash.

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Ektaa shared a video sitting with her long-time editor, Vicky, and said, "Meet Vicky ji, inke blue screen ke charche pure Bombay main hain abhi (His blue screen is being talked about all over Bombay right now). I can change a lover, but I can't change Vicky ji from my life. Chahe main 50 shows banaun, mere saare shows main Vicky ji ek haath toh maarte hain (Even if I make 50 shows, Vicky ji will have a hand in all of them). He is the best editor in the country. Apologise to this man, he's the best in the business. Vicky ji, you are great. Be it Naagin or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this man has edited every show of ours for 20 years."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "Directors change, writers change, but for us there's only one man who does all our work, Vicky ji. Even if we have 50 shows, there's only one editor. Isliye shayad zayada kaam de diya. Inko puri raat hum awake rakhte hain (That’s probably why we gave him more work. We keep him awake the whole night). He is the best." Ektaa's words made the editor emotional, and he was seen wiping his tears. What started the social media chatter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Directors change, writers change, but for us there's only one man who does all our work, Vicky ji. Even if we have 50 shows, there's only one editor. Isliye shayad zayada kaam de diya. Inko puri raat hum awake rakhte hain (That’s probably why we gave him more work. We keep him awake the whole night). He is the best." Ektaa's words made the editor emotional, and he was seen wiping his tears. What started the social media chatter {{/usCountry}}

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It all began when several social media users shared a screenshot from an episode of Naagin 7, which featured a visible blue screen in the background while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stood at the extreme left. The scene was meant to be an action sequence where her character, Ahana, takes down her enemies. The apparent “blunder” led to widespread criticism, with users questioning the makers for not putting enough effort into the show’s production.

About Naagin 7

The seventh instalment in Ektaa’s Naagin franchise stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead, alongside Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles. While the show started on a strong note, it eventually received criticism for its use of AI. It is currently available to watch on JioHotstar.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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