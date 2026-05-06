'I can change a lover but not him': Ektaa Kapoor calls Naagin 7 editor ‘best in country’ amid backlash for VFX blunder
Ektaa Kapoor defended her editor, Vicky, amid backlash over a VFX glitch in Naagin 7. Praising his work, she emphasised his importance for her shows.
When a noticeable VFX glitch in Naagin 7 sparked criticism online, producer Ektaa Kapoor chose to stand firmly by her team rather than deflect the blame. Addressing the backlash over an unedited blue-screen shot making it to air, Ektaa came out in strong support of her long-time editor, praising his contribution and calling him “the best in the country.”
Ektaa Kapoor defends Naagin 7 editor over blue-screen blunder amid backlash
Ektaa shared a video sitting with her long-time editor, Vicky, and said, "Meet Vicky ji, inke blue screen ke charche pure Bombay main hain abhi (His blue screen is being talked about all over Bombay right now). I can change a lover, but I can't change Vicky ji from my life. Chahe main 50 shows banaun, mere saare shows main Vicky ji ek haath toh maarte hain (Even if I make 50 shows, Vicky ji will have a hand in all of them). He is the best editor in the country. Apologise to this man, he's the best in the business. Vicky ji, you are great. Be it Naagin or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this man has edited every show of ours for 20 years."
She added, "Directors change, writers change, but for us there's only one man who does all our work, Vicky ji. Even if we have 50 shows, there's only one editor. Isliye shayad zayada kaam de diya. Inko puri raat hum awake rakhte hain (That’s probably why we gave him more work. We keep him awake the whole night). He is the best." Ektaa's words made the editor emotional, and he was seen wiping his tears.
What started the social media chatter{{/usCountry}}
She added, "Directors change, writers change, but for us there's only one man who does all our work, Vicky ji. Even if we have 50 shows, there's only one editor. Isliye shayad zayada kaam de diya. Inko puri raat hum awake rakhte hain (That’s probably why we gave him more work. We keep him awake the whole night). He is the best." Ektaa's words made the editor emotional, and he was seen wiping his tears.
What started the social media chatter{{/usCountry}}
It all began when several social media users shared a screenshot from an episode of Naagin 7, which featured a visible blue screen in the background while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stood at the extreme left. The scene was meant to be an action sequence where her character, Ahana, takes down her enemies. The apparent “blunder” led to widespread criticism, with users questioning the makers for not putting enough effort into the show’s production.
About Naagin 7
The seventh instalment in Ektaa’s Naagin franchise stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead, alongside Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles. While the show started on a strong note, it eventually received criticism for its use of AI. It is currently available to watch on JioHotstar.
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