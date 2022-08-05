Emotional Akshay Kumar cries at sister's message for him on Superstar Singer, says family's luck changed with her birth

Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia recently sent a sweet audio message for the actor, which made him emotional. He was a special guest on singing reality show Superstar Singer 2, during which he received an audio message from Alka. The actor is currently promoting his film Raksha Bandhan, which will release on the occasion of the festival on August 11. Also read: Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna has nothing to fear about his 'homely' movies

Raksha Bandhan is the story of a doting brother, who keeps his own impending wedding on hold, to get his four sisters married. Sony has shared a new promo of Superstar Singer 2 which shows contestant Rituraj singing Kishore Kumar's song, Phoolon Ka Taron Ka. During his performance, an audio message from Akshay's sister Alka is playing for him. Addressing him as ‘Raju’, she says in Punjabi, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

Akshay got emotional on getting the message and said while trying hard to control his tears, “We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of Akshay's four sisters in the film. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Akshay's love interest.

Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshay also has few more films lined up for release. He stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Selfiee. He also has Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt.

