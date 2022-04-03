Fans call Bharti Singh inspiring for working till a day before giving birth: 'Women are superheroes'

On Sunday, actor Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy. Now, a video of Bharti is doing rounds on the internet. The video was shot on Saturday, just a day before Bharti gave birth. In the video, Bharti can be seen holding Haarsh and saying, “Kab hoyega bachcha (When will our baby come)?” Many fans have been praising Bharti's dedication to her work. (Also Read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa become parents to a baby boy)

The paparazzo account shared Bharti's video along with actor Shah Rukh Khan's quote. The clip was captioned, “Salute to #bhartisingh as she was working till yesterday. Like #shaharukhkhan had once said 'Your work is your religion'.”

In the video, which was taken on Saturday, just a day before she gave birth, Bharti can be seen hugging Haarsh and saying “Kab hoga baccha (When will our baby come)?”

While one fan commented on the video, “Hats off Bharti,” another one said, “Dil jeet liya (She won my heart).” One fan wrote, “Commendable work ethics." Calling her a “rockstar,” another person said, “What a rockstar.” One woman described her similar experience and wrote, “Even I worked in the office till morning and the same night I went into labor. Woman are superheroes.”

On Sunday, Haarsh shared a picture of himself with Bharti on Instagram and told their fans “It’s a BOY.”

Earlier in a statement, Bharti has said that she was happy working during her pregnancy. "I wanted to continue working during my pregnancy and being on the sets of the show amongst astounding talent fills me with happiness. As an artist coming from a humble background, it is very rewarding to witness so many people pursuing their passion and making it to the big stage,” she said.

Bharti announced her pregnancy in December last year on her and Haarsh's YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. She had later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

