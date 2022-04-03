Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa become parents to a baby boy, celebs shower them with wishes

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are now parents to a baby boy. He made the announcement on Instagram with a picture from Bharti's pregnancy shoot. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “It’s a BOY.” (Also read: Bharti Singh recalls how she performed at a comedy show, while her mother was in the ICU: Maine socha yeh kaisi life hai)

The couple's friends and fans wished the family. Umar Riaz wrote, “Finally! Congratulations to both of you.” Jasmin Bhasin commented, “Yayyyyyyyyyyy.” Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Yaaayyy congratulations." Rahul Vaidya commented, “OMG can’t wait to see … congratulations.”

Bharti and Haarsh are currently seen on Hunarbaaz as hosts with Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar on the judges' panel. In a recent episode, Bharti and Haarsh asked for suggestions for the names of their soon-to-be-born baby. Karan told her, "Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai (A lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here)."

She recently also had to refute rumours that she had already given birth. "I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live chat session.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bharti revealed how Harsh takes care of her. She said, “Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night.”

Bharti announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. She had later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON