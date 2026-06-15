Fans express shock at Sanchita Ugale's last post; cine workers' body urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into her death

Actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Sunday in a case of alleged suicide. After the news broke, shocked fans rushed to her Instagram to find out if the news was true. Her last post showed her happily singing along to an Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan song. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also demanded a high-level investigation into her death.

Sanchita Ugale’s last post leaves fans shocked

Sanchita Ugale posted a happy video on her Instagram hours before her death.

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Sanchita had last posted on her Instagram feed on April 29 before she made one post three days ago, and another a few hours before her death. Both videos show her dressed in a pink outfit, armed with a digital camera, lip-syncing to songs. One video showed her singing along to Sanju Rathod’s Shaky, while the most recent one was of her singing to Radha from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Student of the Year.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were shocked when they saw her singing just hours before her death. “Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy..” read one comment on her post. “She looked so happy and enjoying her life,” wrote another. Some speculated if Sanchita was going through something but wasn’t vocal about it online. “I can't believe she is no more now. Veryy shocked yrr how's this possible,” commented one fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were shocked when they saw her singing just hours before her death. “Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy..” read one comment on her post. “She looked so happy and enjoying her life,” wrote another. Some speculated if Sanchita was going through something but wasn’t vocal about it online. “I can't believe she is no more now. Veryy shocked yrr how's this possible,” commented one fan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AICWA demand investigation into Sanchita Ugale’s alleged suicide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AICWA demand investigation into Sanchita Ugale’s alleged suicide {{/usCountry}}

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After news of Sanchita’s death broke, the AICWA released a press note demanding a high-level investigation into her alleged suicide. They also revealed that the actor was 26, not 22, like most reports had claimed. “All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family,” read a portion of their note.

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The cine workers’ union also wrote: “Just a few hours before news of her alleged suicide emerged, Sanchita Ugale had shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the song ‘Dapli Wale Dapli Baja’. The loss suffered by Sanchita Ugale’s family is beyond words. No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a young daughter with a promising future ahead of her. The entire film fraternity stands firmly with her family during this difficult time.”

“AICWA also calls upon the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry. The safety, well-being, and support systems available to artists and workers must be reviewed urgently,” wrote the workers’ body, demanding a thorough investigation into her death.

Sanchita Ugale's death

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Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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