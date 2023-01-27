Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan calls Tina Datta's behaviour 'disgusting', angrily walks off due to this reason. Watch

Tina Datta had been complaining of a tooth issue inside the Bigg Boss house. Farah Khan, who is hosting this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in place of Salman Khan, slammed Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was mocking Shalin Bhanot for his mental health issues at the same time. Farah questioned Tina and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's behaviour, calling it 'disgusting'. Also read: Shalin Bhanot calls Tina Datta ‘fake and buri aurat’ as he nominates her for eviction, says 'I hate you'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, ColorsTV shared a promo of the upcoming weekend episode hosted by Farah Khan, where the choreographer-filmmaker scolded Tina, and said people have a problem with her due to her 'attitude'. Farah said, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka's behaviour is disgusting)."

To which, Tina replied, "Ye galat portray ho raha hai (we are being portrayed in a wrong way)." A furious Farah then told her, "Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out." While imitating Tina's body language, Farah then said to the actor before storming off the set, "This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina Datta has had a tough few days in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor deliberated whether or not she should leave the house due to her broken tooth. In a recent episode, Tina was also examined by a doctor, following which she told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she might have to leave the house to get her tooth fixed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the new promo video, the channel wrote on Instagram, "Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein kiya Tina aur Priyanka ke behaviour ne Farah Khan ko upset (Tina and Priyanka's behaviour upsets Farah Khan on Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode)." In the comments section, some Bigg Boss fans said they were happy to see Tina and Priyanka getting scolded by Farah. One commented, "In logo ki jo class lagi hai ye dekh ke kitna sukoon mila dil ko (I feel relieved after seeing Farah take Tina and Priyanka's class)." Another Bigg Boss viewer defended Priyanka. He wrote, "I loved every season but this one it seems everyone is targeting Priyanka mostly... including Farah, Salman and mandali (other contestants)… very disappointing to see this. I am not saying Priyanka is my favourite, but at least she is making an effort to entertain people..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tina Datta was schooled by Salman Khan for her negative remarks about Shalin Bhanot. In recent episodes, Shalin has spoken about feeling isolated and complained of his poor mental health. He has been seen in a number of fights and arguments with Tina Datta over the past few weeks.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON