FBI: Most Wanted – Canceled or renewed for season 7? What we know

To fans’ joy, FBI was renewed for as many as three seasons at once back in 2024. Later, spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were renewed for one season each. However, to fans’ disappointment, both series have been canceled, ending with their current sixth and fourth seasons respectively. FBI: Most Wanted – Canceled or renewed for season 7? (CBS screenshot/YouTube)

Why was the show canceled?

The beloved show, which stars Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes, is coming to an end. There will be no FBI: Most Wanted season 7.

FBI: Most Wanted was canceled alongside FBI: International after both the shows scored lower ratings than various other shows on CBS. According to RadioTimes, it seems as though the shows were canceled in part to introduce a new show in the franchise called CIA, which will star Tom Ellis.

The cast and crew members of the show have shared their tributes after the filming was wrapped. Earlier in May, showrunner David Hudgins posting a photo of the whole team behind the scenes, captioning it, “That’s a wrap on #fbimostwantedcbs. Thank you amazing cast & crew”.

Meanwhile, Edwin Hodge also shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, captioning the post, “All good things must come to an end. I’m filled with so much abundance and appreciation for this prodigious cast and crew. Thanks to the cast for simply being their authentic selves. My days were filled with laughter every time I went to work. The crew showed up everyday to add their magic to make the show a hit as well. All teams stayed on deck and I couldn’t be happier with the work environment and ultimately my experience on the show! I’ll hit you with some new gigs this year.”

Nina Chase star Shantel VanSanten shared a post saying she was "gonna miss these cherry blossoms, referring to the cast, adding that “they made my days better and brighter”.