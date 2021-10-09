Finally, I’m a part of the industry: Krushal Ahuja

Born in Faizabad (Ayodhya) model-actor Krushal Ahuja is happy that finally this year he got a much awaited opportunity to foray into the Hindi industry. Having worked in Bengali television industry, he is best known for his roles in regional shows like Ranu Pelo Lottery, Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay along with a Hindi short film Bidaai.

“I was into sports and had no intent to act. Once a shoot happened in my school and I was made to be a part of the crowd. It was then that I had an urge to learn all about films. Subsequently, I joined a big film institute in Mumbai and completed my course but soon realised that getting work in the industry was not a child’s play,” says Ahuja.

The young actor adds, “After much rejection I got a short film but that too didn’t change things for me. So, I decided to take up modeling. I also participated in a modeling pageant and was in top eight finalists. This got me work in the Bengali industry. Since my family was in Kolkata so this was more the reason I happily started working there.”

Talking about his debut, Ahuja says, “Life takes its own course and we are mere spectators. I always wanted to be part of the Hindi television and OTT but nothing worked and when it was supposed to happen everything fell into place and I got to play a pivotal role. So, it’s always destiny that makes or breaks things for an individual and then hard work comes to play.”

Currently, Ahuja is shooting for his ongoing Hindi daily show. “I am finally here as a part of the industry doing some great content. Playing a central character Arjun in Rishton Ka Manjha has given me what I was looking for in the Hindi industry. An instant recognition has come my way. The show has been running for over two months now and is surely attracting more work for me. Hopefully, you will get to see me doing more shows on different medium. ”