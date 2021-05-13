Home / Entertainment / Tv / FIR filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur
tv

FIR filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur

An FIR has been registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta. A Dalit activist has filed a complain after she used a casteist slur in a YouTube video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST
FIR filed against Munmun Dutta. (Instagram)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has landed in legal trouble. An FIR against the television star has been registered in Hissar, Haryana, for using a casteist slur in a recent video.

Earlier this week, Munmun faced criticism after she used casteist slur in a makeup video. A section of the fans expressed their outrage against the actor for using the slur on social media. The hashtag '#ArrestMunmunDutta' also started to trend.

It has now been reported that Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan has registered a complaint against her. According to India Today, the FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter.

On May 10, Munmun issued an apology, blaming the 'language barrier' as the reason for her error of judgement. "It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation," she wrote on Instagram.

"I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same," she added.

Also Read: Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra as Twitter user questions her silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

Munmun began her career as a model before making her television debut in Hum Sab Baraati Hai. She became widely popular after she appeared on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she plays the role of Babita. Munmun has also appeared in a few films including Mumbai Express and Holiday.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has landed in legal trouble. An FIR against the television star has been registered in Hissar, Haryana, for using a casteist slur in a recent video.

Earlier this week, Munmun faced criticism after she used casteist slur in a makeup video. A section of the fans expressed their outrage against the actor for using the slur on social media. The hashtag '#ArrestMunmunDutta' also started to trend.

It has now been reported that Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan has registered a complaint against her. According to India Today, the FIR was filed under section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer, shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter.

On May 10, Munmun issued an apology, blaming the 'language barrier' as the reason for her error of judgement. "It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation," she wrote on Instagram.

"I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same," she added.

Also Read: Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra as Twitter user questions her silence on Israel-Palestine crisis

Munmun began her career as a model before making her television debut in Hum Sab Baraati Hai. She became widely popular after she appeared on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she plays the role of Babita. Munmun has also appeared in a few films including Mumbai Express and Holiday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah munmun dutta

Related Stories

tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to resume shooting? Here’s what Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer has to say

UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2020 11:44 AM IST
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta has a near-death experience in Tanzania. Read details

UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2019 01:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP