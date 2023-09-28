Former Love Is Blind contestant Cameron Hamilton slams the show for not providing therapy to couples

Former Love Is Blind contestant Cameron Hamilton, who appeared in season 1, believes that the reality show needs to have a therapist as many participants dealing with hardships do not find anyone to talk to. Despite its popularity, the show has received its share of backlash. Some former contestants have even said that the reality show kept them deprived of food, water, and sleep, causing “emotional warfare”, according to Dexerto. Former Love is Blind contestant Cameron Hamilton, who appeared in season 1, believes that the reality show needs to have a therapist (cameronreidhamilton/Instagram)

Love is Blind is where Cameron met his future wife, Lauren Speed. The couple has been together for five years now.

‘I think we both felt like we needed someone to talk to’

However, Cameron has called out the Netflix show for not providing struggling contestants with therapy. “There were often times when we were going through this process where I think we both felt like we needed someone to talk to,” Cameron said of himself and Lauran, during a YouTube Q&A.

“I also think it would be good to have a therapist on the show, Love is Blind.” He added, “It’s just very mentally challenging. I do think that would be really helpful…” he added.

Cameron also stated in the video that wishes to come up with his own reality series, that he would like to host with Lauren. He added that he would love to provide therapy for the contestants if he could host a show.

‘Having your own show is a great idea’

Fans supported Cameron in the comment section of the YouTube video, with one user saying, “Having your own show is a great idea. I hope you guys add opportunities for older adults looking for love ( 40s, 50s, etc)”. “Also, you two were the most authentic people on LIB thus far, I instantly felt the feels and energy between the both of you,” one user said, while another wrote, “There is value in keeping things positive rather than focusing on the negative. So glad you and Lauren are wanting something for yourself instead of something that has been established. I hope that you all can get your own show and grow from there.”

“I don’t think anyone is as authentic as yourself and Lauren from LIB. Could tell your connection was real and I’m so happy for you both. You speak so eloquently Cameron,” one user said, while another wrote, “I really admire your insights & the questions you would've asked the contestants. It sounds like you really listened to them & want them to be portrayed as the humans they are, rather than 2-D personas on reality TV where people just interrogate them to find drama and salacious gossip. Would love to see you and Lauren host your own dating show as I really think love and authenticity would be the basis, rather than drama just for the ratings. Thank you for your video! :)”. “Definitely my favorite couple. Love you guys,” one user said.