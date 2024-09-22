FRIENDS cast worried about Matt LeBlanc after disheveled appearance: ‘Rarely seen since Matthew Perry…’

Matt LeBlanc from the iconic sitcom Friends has reportedly left his co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, ‘concerned’ following his recent dishevelled appearance. The beloved Joey Tribbiani character who has been keeping a low profile for months, has only been spotted twice since his co-star Matthew Perry’s death last year. LeBlanc looked exhausted and unhealthy in recent photos, which an insider said shocked his friends to core. Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry played Joey and Chandler on FRIENDS for 10 years.(CBS)

FRIENDS cast ‘concerned’ about Matt LeBlanc

“He used to be such an upbeat, happy guy, but now it seems like he doesn’t feel worthy to be around them,” an insider told InTouch Weekly following Matt LeBlanc’s recent appearance, when he was seen car shopping with his daughter Marina in LA. The 57-year-old’s "exhausted" look even sparked discussion on social media, with users debating his nearly unrecognisable appearance. According to the source, his Friends co-stars have been reaching out, offering support as they’ve barely heard from him recently.

“Nobody is body-shaming Matt or accusing him of any unhealthy habits,” the insider clarified. “What’s worrying for Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the Friends crew is that he’s become so withdrawn, and they hear from him less and less.”

Matt LeBlanc ‘rarely seen since Perry’s death’

This recent outing likely marks Matt LeBlanc’s first public appearance since December, just two months after Matthew Perry was found ‘unresponsive in his bath tub’. His was last spotted in November 2023, when he joined Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow to pay their respects to Perry at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.

He was recently pictured a few days back, where his dishevelled look went viral, sparking concern among fans for the first time.

“He’s been in touch since the tragic passing of Matthew Perry,” the source informed the outlet, “but aside from that, he’s just hunkered down and doing his own thing without any real interest in socializing.” “That’s just plain sad for everyone to see,” the source adds.

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry shared a close friendship that blossomed both on the set of Friends and in their real lives. Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing, sadly passed away on October 28, 2023. His death, ruled as due to the "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning, came as a shock when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub in Los Angeles.

“Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” Matt was the first FRIENDS star to pay tribute to his co-star on social media following his death. “an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never,” he added.

Matt has FRIENDS by his side

Matthew Perry’s passing has undeniably marked the “end of an era” for the Friends cast and fans alike. Yet, the source reassures that LeBlanc still has the unwavering support of his old friends. “Jen, Courteney, Lisa, and David all want to get him back in the fold and see him smile again.”

People have been talking about how Matt has lost a lot of weight and looks older, but a lot of his fans defended saying he's just getting older in a cool way as he gets closer to 60.