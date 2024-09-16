From Jennifer Aniston's sparkle dress to Selena Gomez's blingy halter neck dress: Best dressed celebs at The Emmys 2024

Jennifer Aniston rocks the sheer trend Jennifer Aniston, Bowen Yang and Selena Gomez at the red carpet of Emmys 2024.(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston in a sparkly dress on the Emmys red carpet.(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston rocked a semi-sheer, strapless white beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta. Paired with diamond jewellery and a sleek hairdo, this ensemble is an instant red-carpet classic.

Selena Gomez crushing on the velvet texture

Selena Gomez in a blingy halter-neck floor-sweeping gown.(Reuters)

Velvet is cool again and Selena Gomez is proof in this Ralph Lauren floor-sweeping gown with an embellished neckline. She complemented the look with matching drop earrings, sparkly bracelets and several rings.

Jonathan Bailey in a retro-fitted look

Jonathan Bailey in a modern meets vintage look.(Reuters)

Jonathan Bailey put a modern twist to a vintage classic with a flowy, wide-legged tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. A blush pink silk shirt added some much-needed colour, while a cummerbund lent the silhouette some structure.

Ayo Edebiri rocks a vibrant patterned style

Ayo Edebiri slays the vibrant patterned style.(Reuters)

Ayo Edebiri was all about vibrant colours in this custom sequined gown from Bottega Veneta featuring a thigh-high leg slit. With chunky hoops and a soft glam makeup look, she let this art-inspired piece do all the talking.

Bowen Yang blurs lines between genders

Bowen Yang mixes masculinity and femininity for his red carpet look.(Reuters)

In a sea of black suits, Bowen Yang made a case for colourful, gender-fluid dressing. The comedian was kitted out in a white Bode tuxedo with a red, fringe-embellished shirt.