Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
From Jennifer Aniston's sparkle dress to Selena Gomez's blingy halter neck dress: Best dressed celebs at The Emmys 2024

ByAkshita Prakash
Sep 16, 2024 04:35 PM IST

The 2024 Emmy Awards saw Hollywood put its most fashionable foot forward. From Jennifer Aniston to Selena Gomez, here’s a look at the headturners of the night!

Jennifer Aniston rocks the sheer trend

Jennifer Aniston, Bowen Yang and Selena Gomez at the red carpet of Emmys 2024.(Reuters)
Jennifer Aniston, Bowen Yang and Selena Gomez at the red carpet of Emmys 2024.(Reuters)
Jennifer Aniston in a sparkly dress on the Emmys red carpet.(Reuters)
Jennifer Aniston in a sparkly dress on the Emmys red carpet.(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston rocked a semi-sheer, strapless white beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta. Paired with diamond jewellery and a sleek hairdo, this ensemble is an instant red-carpet classic.

Selena Gomez crushing on the velvet texture

Selena Gomez in a blingy halter-neck floor-sweeping gown.(Reuters)
Selena Gomez in a blingy halter-neck floor-sweeping gown.(Reuters)

Velvet is cool again and Selena Gomez is proof in this Ralph Lauren floor-sweeping gown with an embellished neckline. She complemented the look with matching drop earrings, sparkly bracelets and several rings.

Jonathan Bailey in a retro-fitted look

Jonathan Bailey in a modern meets vintage look.(Reuters)
Jonathan Bailey in a modern meets vintage look.(Reuters)

Jonathan Bailey put a modern twist to a vintage classic with a flowy, wide-legged tuxedo from Giorgio Armani. A blush pink silk shirt added some much-needed colour, while a cummerbund lent the silhouette some structure.

Ayo Edebiri rocks a vibrant patterned style

Ayo Edebiri slays the vibrant patterned style.(Reuters)
Ayo Edebiri slays the vibrant patterned style.(Reuters)

Ayo Edebiri was all about vibrant colours in this custom sequined gown from Bottega Veneta featuring a thigh-high leg slit. With chunky hoops and a soft glam makeup look, she let this art-inspired piece do all the talking.

Bowen Yang blurs lines between genders

Bowen Yang mixes masculinity and femininity for his red carpet look.(Reuters)
Bowen Yang mixes masculinity and femininity for his red carpet look.(Reuters)

In a sea of black suits, Bowen Yang made a case for colourful, gender-fluid dressing. The comedian was kitted out in a white Bode tuxedo with a red, fringe-embellished shirt.

