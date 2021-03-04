Home / Entertainment / Tv / FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.

Friends star David Schwimmer has revealed that the upcoming HBO Max special reunion of the classic 1990s sitcom will begin taping soon. The core cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Schwimmer and Matthew Perry will be part of the one-off event, which will be shot on the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California where the original NBC series was filmed.

New York-based Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar in the hit comedy show, said the cast will start shooting around April.

"It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to LA," the 54-year-old actor said on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" on Wednesday.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," Schwimmer added.

In November, Perry said the reunion had been rescheduled to film in March.

The event has now been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming platform, had officially ordered the special in February 2020.

Also read: Rohan Shrestha’s father approves of Shraddha Kapoor: ‘If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything’

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside "Friends" creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

Friends premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run.

It later went on to find cult status among new audiences through TV reruns and streamers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david schwimmer

Related Stories

tv

Friends star David Schwimmer admits ‘there was not enough representation on the show’

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2020 08:06 PM IST
tv

David Schwimmer proves he didn’t steal beer from a grocery store with this solid alibi

UPDATED ON OCT 25, 2018 08:33 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP