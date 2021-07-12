Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Furious Aly Goni quits Twitter after fans attack family: 'Don't you dare'
tv

Furious Aly Goni quits Twitter after fans attack family: 'Don't you dare'

Aly Goni announces that he's quitting Twitter after a section of people attacked his family. He left an 'angry' tweet warning people to not cross limits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Aly Goni poses with Jasmin Bhasin.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has said that he is 'going off Twitter' after a section of the public attacked his sister, Ilham Goni. Aly, who was holidaying in Goa with rumoured partner Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham, said that he was fed up with his family being targeted.

He wrote in a tweet on Sunday, "Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

In another tweet, he added, “I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people. peace out.” Jasmin Bhasin, who appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with Aly, also took to Twitter and urged the irate crowd to calm down. She wrote, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love.”

Also read: Rahul Vaidya says Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 improved his bond with Abhinav Shukla: ‘We have moved on’

Aly and Jasmin, who were best friends when they entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show last year, developed feelings for each other during the course of the season. They have been inseparable ever since, posting regular social media updates for their fans, and taking trips together to meet family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aly goni jasmin bhasin bigg boss

Related Stories

tv

Aly Goni pokes fun at celebs posting vaccination pics, mimics wincing in pain: ‘Photo nahi daala lekin liya hai’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST
tv

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s sangeet rehearsal video drops online, fan notices Aly Goni connection. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP