Furious Aly Goni quits Twitter after fans attack family: 'Don't you dare'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has said that he is 'going off Twitter' after a section of the public attacked his sister, Ilham Goni. Aly, who was holidaying in Goa with rumoured partner Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham, said that he was fed up with his family being targeted.

He wrote in a tweet on Sunday, "Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

In another tweet, he added, “I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people. peace out.” Jasmin Bhasin, who appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with Aly, also took to Twitter and urged the irate crowd to calm down. She wrote, “I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love.”

Aly and Jasmin, who were best friends when they entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show last year, developed feelings for each other during the course of the season. They have been inseparable ever since, posting regular social media updates for their fans, and taking trips together to meet family.