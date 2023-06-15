Gauahar Khan predicts Dipika Kakar will have a beautiful daughter: 'I have a feeling'

Gauahar Khan has said that Dipika Kakar will soon welcome a girl. While Dipika is expecting her first child, Gauahar recently welcomed her first baby - son Zehaan.(Also read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal newborn son's name, share his first pics)

Gauahar Khan has a "feeling" that Dipika Kakar will soon welcome a baby girl.

In January this year, Dipika and actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced her pregnancy via their social media posts. They often post pictures and videos, sharing Dipika's pregnancy journey with fans. Shoaib and Dipika worked together on the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka and dated for a few years. They married in 2018.

Dipika's post and Gauahar's comment

Dipika Kakar posted a picture with Shoaib. In the picture, both actors are in white T-shirts and denim pants as they pose happily together. Dipika captioned the image, "You by my side… makes my world smile @shoaib2087." She also added several heart emojis in her caption.

Gauahar was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "Get ready for a beautiful girl, inshallah. I have a feeling."

Dipika's post and Gauahar's comment.

Comments on Dipika's post

Actor Sambhavna Seth wrote, “God bless.” She also dropped a few heart emojis. While most fans appreciated Dipika's glow and the couple's chemistry, some responded to Gauahar's comments. One said, “I hope you are right!”

Dipika's career

Dipika made her TV debut with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010 and soon featured in popular shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Dipika also participated a few dance reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8. Most recently, she was seen in Entertainment Ki Raat. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

Gauahar's baby

Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25, 2020, after reportedly meeting while shopping for groceries during the Covid-19 lockdown. The two announced her pregnancy in December last year and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 10.

