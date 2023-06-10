Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal newborn son's name, share his first pics

New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have revealed the name of their baby boy. The couple have decided to call their bundle of joy Zehaan. They made the announcement on social media on Saturday. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents recently.

Gauahar and Zaid's posts

Gauahar and Zaid made a combined post on Saturday about their baby's name. “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family,” they wrote with the post. This is also the first time that they have shared his photos.

In the pictures, Zaid and Gauahar held Zehaan in their hands and looked at him with big smiles. The baby is wearing a white and red outfit and Zaid and Gauahar are in black.

Reactions to the post

Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “Hello my prince.” Soundarya Sharma called him ‘Cupcake’. A fan commented, “Mashallah be always happy.” Another wrote, “Mashallah be always happy.”

New parents' journey so far

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10.

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

