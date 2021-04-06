Gauahar Khan remembers her dad on one-month death anniversary: 'You were everything to me'

Actor Gauahar Khan remembered her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who died last month, and has shared a picture with a small note for him. Zafar died early in March, after days of being hospitalised.

Sharing a old, black and white image of her father, Gauahar wrote, "1 month today. (heart emoji) I miss you sooooo much (heart emoji) Pappa. I love you sooooo much You were everything to me." The picture seems to be from his wedding as he is wearing a suit and also has a garland around his neck.

A screenshot of Gauahar's post.

At the time of his death, Gauahar had written in an Instagram post, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon." She had also shared pictures of her late father.

Gauahar also posted a video of her father a day later and captioned it, "My worlds have stopped. May you walk with the angels, love you pappa.” The video showed her father, praying at her wedding last year. She added, "My Father My Pride! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR my pappa praying for me at my Nikah (my most fave memory of my life)."