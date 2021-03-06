Gauahar Khan shares video of her father a day after his death, calls it 'most fave memory of my life'

Actor Gauahar Khan has shared her fondest memory of her father, who died due to age-related complications on Friday. Gauahar shared the video on Instagram, on Saturday.

“My worlds have stopped. May you walk with the angels, love you pappa,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. The video showed her father, praying at her wedding last year. She added, "My Father My Pride! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR my pappa praying for me at my Nikah (my most fave memory of my life)."





The actor's fans took to the comments section to offer condolences. "This is so beautiful, got tears in my eyes.. May all grant him in Jannah," one person wrote. "He resembles my papa so much. Inshaallah, jahan bhi rahein, khush rahein," wrote another.

Gauahar had announced her father's death in an Instagram post. She'd written, "My Hero . No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

Gauahar recently got married to Zaid Darbar. He had earlier shared a picture of him and Gauhar's father sharing a hug and had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah." Pictures from the funeral service were also shared online on Friday.

