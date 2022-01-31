Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash becoming Bigg Boss 15 winner: ‘Silence in the studio said it all’

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal to take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, shared a message of support for him after Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. She called him the only ‘deserving winner’ of the show.

Gauahar also took a dig at Tejasswi in her tweet. “Lol!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high.”

In another tweet, Gauahar shared her pick for the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up. “#ShamitaShetty you truly deserved to be in the top 2! You have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future,” she wrote.

The Bigg Boss 15 finale took place on Sunday night. Tejasswi won the show, with Pratik becoming the runner-up. Karan Kundrra was in third place and Shamita Shetty came fourth. Nishant Bhat gave up his shot at the trophy and walked out with ₹10 lakh.

Not only did Tejasswi win Bigg Boss 15 and a prize money of ₹40 lakh, but she was also announced as the lead star of Naagin 6. Talking about her victory, she said in a statement, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman (Khan) sir for his rock-solid support, the Colors team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”

