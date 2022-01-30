Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash in front of her parents, fans crack up at their startled reaction

A tender moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on the first day of Bigg Boss 15's grand finale on Saturday turned rather funny as Tejasswi's parents looked visibly embarrassed after Karan planted a kiss on her cheek.

On Saturday's episode, as host Salman Khan got the housemates to interact with their families and other evicted contestants, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi got into another argument after Shamita called Tejasswi insecure. Despite Salman's attempts to pacify the situation, the argument continued to escalate.

Salman then turned to Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan, who was sitting next to her, saying, "Kundrra, apni girlfriend ko shaant karo (Kundrra, calm your girlfriend down)". Karan first tries to pacify her by putting his hand on her shoulder. When that doesn't work, he quickly plants a kiss on her cheek. Tejasswi is taken aback a bit but breaks into a smile and stops talking. At this, an amused Salman says, "Arre wah, yeh pehle hi kar dete (You should have done this earlier)?"

The camera instantly pans to Tejasswi's parents sitting in the studio. Her mother looks startled while her father looks at the camera sheepishly, visibly embarrassed. Tejasswi's father even folds his hands and bows to the camera.

Fans found the combination of Karan's act and Tejasswi's parents' reaction hilarious. Several fan pages shared snippets of the video on social media, laughing at Tejasswi's parents' reactions. "Oh my goodness. Look at Teja's mummy's reaction when Karan kissed her," wrote on fan, followed by a laughing emoji. Some shared screengrabs including Karan's parents too, who were also sitting in the studio.

There were several Twitter threads attempting to analyse the parents' reactions. One fan quipped, "Teja's mom was not shocked that Karan kissed her. Ab tak toh unhe bhi adaat hi gyi hogi (by now, she must be used to seeing that). She was surprised that bandi ek kiss me chup ho gayi (she was surprised that the girl shut up in one kiss)".

The second part of Bigg Boss 15 finale will air on Sunday night on Colors TV. Apart from Karan, Shamita and Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are also in the running for the top prize.

