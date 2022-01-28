Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra jokes Salman Khan gets paid for abusing him, says ' 950 crore ki meri gaaliyan hi hain'

Bigg Boss 15 is in its final week and the finalists will get their last chance to showcase their talent on a makeshift stage. The promo for the upcoming episode shows comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaan visiting the house as guests and judging the contestants on the basis of their performance.

The promo shows Shamita Shetty performing to Kareena Kapoor's hit song, Chhaliya from Tashan, in a shimmery dress. Nishant performs to Baaki Sab First Class Hai while Rashami Desai dances to Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani in a top and shorts.

Bharti reacts to Rashami's choice of outfit not in sync with the song from period drama, Bajirao Mastani. She says ‘uska jitna lehenga lamba thi, iski nikkar utni hi chhoti hai (Deepika’s lehenga was so long, her shorts are so short)."

Karan Kundrra seems to be presenting a stand-up act during which he talks about host Salman Khan's fee for the show. “Agar Salman bhai ko ₹1000 crore rupees milte ho to usme se ₹950 crore ki toh meri gaaliyan hi hain (if Salman gets ₹1000 crore for hosting the show, his abuses for me are worth ₹950 crore).”

Haarsh adds that after Bigg Boss, Karan would be standing in front of Salman's Galaxy Apartments and saying, “Salman bhai kuchh toh bol do (Salman, please say something).”

Tejasswi is asked to play a daughter-in-law with Bharti as her mother-in-law. She runs to touch her feet, to which Bharti reacts with a joke on her short dress. In another segment, she is seen getting emotional as the show is approaching its finale.

Tejasswi and Karan came close during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two however, have their fair share of fights and disagreements.

