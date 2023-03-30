Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar wait eagerly for delicious food after Roza in funny video; fans call them cute

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are keeping their Ramadan tradition alive. No, not just keeping the Roza but also sharing funny video about the festival. On Thursday, Gauahar shared a cute video of how they wait all day to have delicious food at the end of it. Gauahar Khan has shared another funny video about Ramadan.

The video shows Gauahar in a black burqa and Zaid in a brown kurta and white skull cap. Both of them joined their hands in dua and eagerly looked at the clock so they can have their iftari soon. Both of them had desperate and hungry looks on their faces as they looked at all the delicious food spread out in front of them.

Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, “As kids we all felt this way as innocent Rozedaars ! Alhamdulillah. Drop a 🤲🏻 if u too relate to this.” Fans of the actor replied in the comments section and called them cute. One was even concerned for Gauahar, who is pregnant with her first child. “Cute you guys! Curious question : can pregnant women manage fasting for long hours like in a roza? Are there any different rules for pregnant women durim Ramzan. Again, a genuinely curious question, no shaming or trolling or negativity,” they wrote.

Another person wrote, “This brings memories in Childhood days when I was practicing Ramadan at age of 12 the last two minutes was the longest,” wrote another. Bigg Boss alumnus Monica Bedi also commented, “Haahaa I feel you.”

Gauahar broke the news of her pregnancy with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

