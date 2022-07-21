Gaurav Chopra opens up on the last two years being the ‘worst phase’ of his life: I still haven’t recovered from the loss of my parents

After a self-imposed sabbatical of almost two years, actor Gaurav Chopra is back in action. Chopra admits the pandemic wasn’t kind to him as he lost both his parents. “The first wave was extremely tragic for me, I lost both my parents in 10 days. I still haven’t recovered from that loss. I don’t think that loss can be compensated or covered. My parents were emotionally, intellectually and psychologically a huge force in my life. When they suddenly went away like that and I couldn’t do anything about it, it was tormenting. You are suddenly lost,” Chopra recalls.

The actor, who was recently seen in Bachchan Pandey and is currently filming for Gadar 2, says “these two years have been the worst years” of his life. “If I describe my life, it has to be the two worst years of my life. And I’m still dealing with the stress. It’s not easy and over. But I’m still doing what I can do for my career,” Chopra - who also dubbed for the Hindi version of Thor: Love & Thunder - shares.

While he mentions that he is currently in the “most exciting phase”, Chopra also confesses that stepping out for work despite the personal turmoil was “difficult”. “When you are not feeling happy or strong enough, to put your best foot forward to work, isn’t easy. You are not even looking or feeling good. But an actor needs to look and feel good. Society does not even allow men to carry their emotions to their job. It is allowed for women, people will understand and (even) sympathise. No matter how much we talk about equality when a war erupts in 2022, men are going and fighting it. The women are being protected. That’s the reality of the matter. That’s what men have done all their lives. But I’ve no qualms in admitting that it’s a fight and I don’t know who is going to win. It led to me being at my lowest - health-wise, mentally and physically. But I sort of decided that you do not stop doing what you got to do,” Chopra explains.