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Gaurav Khanna makes first post, advocates for ‘love always’ days after wife Akanksha Chamola confirmed divorce

Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp season 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce.

Jun 30, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell revelation on the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she and actor-husband Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. In the third episode, she got emotional and shared that it was ‘devastating’ to reveal her personal news like this on the platform. Amid this revelation, Gaurav has made his first social media post and has also appeared in public, without commenting on the divorce.

Gaurav makes first Instagram post

Gaurav Khanna has offered no comment on his divorce from wife Akanksha Chamola.

Gaurav took to Instagram to post a series of new pictures of himself. He did not add any words to the caption and simply used two hashtags: Love Yourself and his own name. On his Instagram Stories, Gaurav posted a snippet of the song "O Mere Khuda" by Prince.

Gaurav also appeared for an event in Mumbai, where he smiled and showed heart signs at the paparazzi. He did not share any comments on the personal news of his divorce. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

What Akanksha said about divorce

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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