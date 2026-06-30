Gaurav Khanna makes first post, advocates for ‘love always’ days after wife Akanksha Chamola confirmed divorce

Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell revelation on the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she and actor-husband Gaurav Khanna are headed for a divorce. In the third episode, she got emotional and shared that it was ‘devastating’ to reveal her personal news like this on the platform. Amid this revelation, Gaurav has made his first social media post and has also appeared in public, without commenting on the divorce.

Gaurav makes first Instagram post

Gaurav Khanna has offered no comment on his divorce from wife Akanksha Chamola.

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Gaurav took to Instagram to post a series of new pictures of himself. He did not add any words to the caption and simply used two hashtags: Love Yourself and his own name. On his Instagram Stories, Gaurav posted a snippet of the song "O Mere Khuda" by Prince.

Gaurav also appeared for an event in Mumbai, where he smiled and showed heart signs at the paparazzi. He did not share any comments on the personal news of his divorce. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15.

What Akanksha said about divorce

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{{^usCountry}} During the premiere, Akanksha said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public.” She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the premiere, Akanksha said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public.” She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, she went on to detail why she chose to part ways. Akanksha went on to add, “Now, he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, she went on to detail why she chose to part ways. Akanksha went on to add, “Now, he wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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