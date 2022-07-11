Gaurav Taneja returns to Instagram with memes about arrest, trolls wife Ritu Rathee for 'most memorable birthday ever'

YouTuber-pilot Gaurav Taneja is on a meme-sharing spree after he was released on bail on Saturday. He was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday after people in large numbers turned up at his ‘surprise birthday party’ at a Metro station, causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar. (Also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on arrest after birthday party)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After returning home, Gaurav has been busy cutting his birthday cakes and sharing a bunch of memes about his arrest. Sharing a picture of himself with his wife Ritu Rathee, who had organised the surprise party, and their two daughters, Gaurav wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all for the lovely wishes. You guys made my day. Also thanks to @riturathee for making it the most memorable birthday.LITERALLY #flyingbeast.”

Gaurav Taneja with his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram Stories, he reposted memes about how Noida olice rained on his birthday parade. On a picture of him with three police officers, someone wrote, “Kuch nahi bro, weight re-rack nahi kia tha (It's nothing bro, I just did not put the weights back on the rack).” A meme showed a young man dancing for a TikTok while his dad watched on, waiting to thrash him after he was done, representing Gaurav and the Noida Police.

Gaurav Taneja shares memes on his arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His wife and friends had booked the metro coach under a scheme of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation that allows renting of coaches for private celebrations. But restrictions under CrPC section 144 were imposed in Noida in view of multiple festivals and other law and order considerations.

"YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was held under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials) and 341 (wrongful restraint) after an FIR was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station," a senior police official said. "He was arrested around 2 pm, after a large number of people gathered outside the Noida Sector 51 metro station, leading to traffic snarls on the road in front of it. He was granted bail later in the evening," the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taneja, a former pilot with Air Asia, sacked by the airline, has 7.58 million followers on his YouTube channel. There an open invitation to fans and followers on social media on his birthday.

In a statement to the media, Gaurav said about his arrest, “The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON