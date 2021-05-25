Gautam Gulati reveals why he unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill: 'Didn’t want any problem between her and Sidharth Shukla'

Actor Gautam Gulati has opened up about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and also revealed why he unfollowed her on social media. He said that people were linking him and Shehnaaz but he 'didn't want any problem to be created between' her and Sidharth Shukla, her rumoured boyfriend.

Gautam, who won Bigg Boss 8, had appeared as one of the guests on season 13 of the show, and his friendship with Shehnaaz was appreciated by fans.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gautam said, "No honestly I feel that she is a very nice, bubbly and cute girl. Woh sister jaisi hai (she’s like a sister). Honestly, I never thought that way. People just started linking us. I just laughed hard at it because I didn’t even think of it. She is like a sister. If she is with Sidharth then people should focus on them instead of bringing me into the equation. God bless them. When people started linking her with me then I felt, ‘Yaar who couple hain. Hum log couple nahi hai (They are a couple. We are not)’ And I think of her like cute sister type the way she treated me and the way I treated her. So the thought never even crossed my mind.”

"People started linking us a lot and I didn’t want any problem to be created between her and Sidharth. So maine socha ‘Jai Ramji Ki. Nikal lete hai (So I thought should leave)’. So I was like you guys carry on dude otherwise people judge us unnecessarily and before any misunderstanding is created between you two, it’s better I put an end to it. So I went ahead and unfollowed her,” he added.

Gautam was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He played the role of Girgit, one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. The movie also starred Salman Khan in the titular role and Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.