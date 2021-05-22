Gautam Gulati says he 'didn't walk out' on three-film deal with Balaji: 'We should not keep waiting in life'

Actor Gautam Gulati has said that he did not 'walk out' on a three-film deal with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, but had to move on since 'it was going nowhere'. Gautam had bagged the deal soon after he won the eighth season of reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

Gautam and Salman were recently seen together in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was also seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar. However, Gautam's role (modeled on Ravi Shastri), was cut down and he later terminated the Balaji deal. Gautam has now opened up on what happened, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times.

Having spent more than a decade acting, you have only had few major projects. Why is it so? Your first film was Azhar (2016).

I was quite successful when I did TV, and I am happy with what I got (in the TV industry). But you need to move on. I did that (TV) for many years and I am done with that. For an outsider, it takes time (to get big films).

I signed a three-film deal with them (Balaji) but overall it did not turn like I had expected. The film was controversial and makers had to cut down parts of my role to make the film cleaner so that no cricketer's life was affected. I am not sad (about it). Circumstances decide such things. (It is) not a question on my talent.

Why did you walk out of the deal if you saw the logic behind your role being cut down?

I did not walk out. I waited for two years, film aage badhe ya kuch to ho (nothing was happening). It was going nowhere. I have a positive approach and I want to work with good people and good films. We should not keep waiting in life, (we) need to make a move to get some opportunity. By the time, the time for my contract also ended. (It was only) then (that) I signed projects with Eros International and ZEE5. I had small these projects. But life is a struggle and things get in place slowly.

How have things changed?

More than (the happiness of working on) Radhe, I am happy I worked with Salman sir. He loved my work, people loved my work, Prabhu (Prabhudheva) sir loved my work and his team loved my work. I am (now) signed up as an artist with his (Salman's) company UBT (Uniworld Being Talent). It feels good to start a new journey. I will be signing major and better projects now. Struggle is part of life but I think it is essential we do not give up.





What are the kind of projects that you are mostly offered, but chose not to take up?

Right now, I have offers for two films and two web series. They (the producers) have good budget for me but they are not ready with a release plan. Sometime people say ‘aap aajao platform apne aap aa jaega’ platform nahi pata show k liye… samajh aata hai (You come onboard, the platform is yet to be decided for the show... I can understand). They have the story and money for artist but not for platform. A project should be well-produced, they should not depend on the artist (for the release plan).

Could it be because of the star value that an artist brings?

Could be, but then, I took similar decisions earlier and those projects did not release. I would have got the money but no release (of the projects). It is a scary moment for an actor to have a release and only four people know about it. I had a small role in Radhe but the impact is wider as it released worldwide. I don't sign films for money and wait for release. Now that I am with Salman sir’s team, they know I will get better offers now. We are going to choose the best project for me wisely. So that you can say this is a good project he chose.

You have mentioned how Salman offered you Radhe at a party. Where would you be if you did not have access to that party?

I would have been working in a small film, of course I would sign some film, on a smaller level. I am not the one to give up. I believe one should keep working. For example, the four-five projects that I have right now, I am still thinking about them, and I may not sign them. But if I did not have Radhe, I would have signed something. I am glad I am in a good space and I (can) call up Salman’s office before signing a film and discuss the project. I like the fact that I have a good support and they value me. No one does this for outsiders. Salman is the only person and I am grateful to him.

