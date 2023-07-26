Gautam Rode, wife Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Bharti Singh congratulate them

Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy have been blessed with twins--a baby boy and a girl. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple shared this news with their fans and followers. (Also Read | Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy expecting their first child) Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have been married for five years now.

Gautam and Pankhuri welcome twins

Gautam and Pankhuri shared an announcement note which read, “Twice blessed…We have been blessed with a baby boy and a girl...Arrived...July 25, 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude, we joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings. Gautam and Pankhuri.”

Celebs congratulate new parents

Along with the announcement, they captioned the post, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us.” The post received many congratulatory messages from industry friends and fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, “Congratulations Gautam and Pankhuri.”

Mohsin Khan wrote, “Mubaaarak (Congratulations).” Bharti Singh said, "Congratulations." Actor Meera Deosthale commented, “Congratulations @pankhuri313 @rodegautam best news…wishing the little munchkins good health and lots of blessings." Divyanka Tripathi said, "Congratulations to you both!" Other actors including Hiba Nawab, Aamir Ali, Rohit Purohit, and others also congratulated the couple. One of the fans commented, "Welcome to the world, little babies. Know that you are loved by all."

Gautam and Pankhuri announced her pregnancy in May

The couple shared the news of becoming parents on their Instagram accounts in May last year. Pankhuri wrote in the caption along with the video, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !”

Gautam and Pankhuri married in 2018

In another post, she informed about twins and wrote in the caption, “We made a wish and two came true. Double the love, double the joy, thank you everyone for being a part of our celebration, we’re so grateful..#twins #babyshower #gratefulheart.” Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the show Suryaputra Karn. After five years of wedding, they have embraced parenthood.

