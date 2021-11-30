Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma get married, see first pics from their wedding

Actor Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma on Tuesday tied the knot in Indore in the presence of their family members and friends. Several pictures and videos clips from their wedding ceremony have surfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Neil Bhatt wore an off-white ethnic wear along with a red turban and matching shawl. Aishwarya Sharma was dressed in a red saree with golden embroidery, a white dupatta and traditional jewellery.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married in Indore.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma taking the pheres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the videos, Neil was seen tying the mangalsutra around Aishwarya's neck. She then seemingly asked his reaction to her look. Neil was seen mouthing 'wah (wow)' and gestured that she looked good.

Earlier, pictures and video clips from their pre-wedding functions, including the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, emerged online. There were also pictures of Neil and his family on a bus. He also posed with Aishwarya in the photos. Several pictures showed him in a green kurta, grooving with family members and dancing with Aishwarya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Aishwarya had dropped photos on Instagram from her mehendi ceremony. She had captioned the pictures, "Mehendi #bridetobe #mehendi #aishwaryasharma."

The couple had also released their pre-wedding video. The nearly three-minute video on Instagram showed them spending time amid nature and also captured their romantic moments. Aishwarya had written along with the post, "When dreams start turning into reality!! With a lot of love, we made this and we feel happy to share our love with you all. Here’s to spreading love and joy..."

Also Read | Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma apply haldi to each other, smile as they twin in yellow at pre-wedding ceremony. Watch

Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt is known for playing the role of ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He met Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of the serial. She played the role of Pakhi in the serial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neil also played Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Aishwarya has starred in serials such as Suryaputra Karn, Meri Durga, and Madhuri Talkies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON