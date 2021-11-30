Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma apply haldi to each other, smile as they twin in yellow at pre-wedding ceremony. Watch

Actor-couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are set to tie their knot on Tuesday. Several photos and videos of their pre-wedding functions, including the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, have surfaced online. In the haldi ceremony, Neil and Aishwarya sat together as haldi (turmeric paste) was applied to them.

In the pictures and videos, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were also seen applying haldi to each other as they looked into each other's eyes and smiled. The couple sat on a raised platform dressed in yellow. While Neil wore a kurta, Aishwarya opted for a saree. She accessorised her look with floral earrings and bangles.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma smiled at each other.

In a video shared on Instagram, a crowd around them cheered and a few women were seen standing near Neil. He was heard saying, “Ek ek karke aana (come one at a time) please.” Another clip showed women washing Aishwarya's feet in a large bowl.

Several other photos and clips showed Neil in a bus with his family and posing with Aishwarya. Pictures also showed h dressed in a green kurta with garlands around his neck. He was seen grooving with his family members. In many clips, Aishwarya and Neil were also seen dancing with each other.

Recently, Aishwarya shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She wore a green salwar suit and posed with her family members. Sharing the pictures, she had written, "Mehendi #bridetobe #mehendi #aishwaryasharma."

Earlier, the couple released their pre-wedding video on Instagram. The almost three-minute video showed Neil and Aishwarya taking a walk amid nature and sharing romantic moments. Sharing the clip, Aishwarya wrote, "When dreams start turning into reality!! With a lot of love, we made this and we feel happy to share our love with you all. Here’s to spreading love and joy..."

Neil is known for essaying the role of Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He met Aishwarya on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also featured in serials including Meri Durga, Madhuri Talkies and Suryaputra Karn.