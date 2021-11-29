Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married, arrives in vintage car with baaraat. See pics

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi Malhotra on the show, married Poonam Preet Bhatia on Sunday. They had a Sikh wedding. Several of his co-stars including Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla attended the wedding.

Sharing a picture with the bride and groom and her co-stars, Anjum Fakih wrote on Instagram, "Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko (congratulations for the wedding) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7. Wishing a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to you both… Love and huggsss."

Sanjay shared pictures of him getting decked up for the wedding and glimpses of his baaraat. He arrived at the wedding venue in a white vintage car and posed for a fun photographs.

Anjum plays Srishti Arora on the show. She had shared a picture from the Sanjay's sangeet and wrote, “Sangeet night.. done right…Aren’t they looking super amazing…@sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 #poonjaykishaadi.” All of them are seen dressed for a cocktail party in the picture.

She also shared a glimpse of the haldi ceremony which had all of them dressed in yellow. Though Anjum was in purple, she wrote in caption, “Rahegi na koi kami, Chhutengi na koi Kasar… Pyar ka rang hai aisa chadha, Haldi/mehendi karegi Puri Asar… (there will be no stone left unturned, the colour of love is so deep, turmeric and henna will have their effect) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 Blessings Blessings and more Blessings to you both… Love y’all #poonjaykishaadyi.”

Abhishek Kapur, who plays Sameer Luthra on Kundali Bhagya, also shared more pictures on his Instagram handle.

Earlier this month, Kundali Bhagya female lead Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Sharma in Delhi. She is known for playing Preeta on the show. All from Anjum to Supriya Shukla had flown to Delhi to be a part of the celebrations.