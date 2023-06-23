Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia become parents to a baby boy

Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia, who appear in the popular Star Plus daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, became parents for the first time on Monday. The two posted a picture with their baby boy. (Also Read: Niharika Konidela calls Ram Charan's baby girl ‘cutest little bundle of joy’)

Baby announcement post

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia with their newborn.

Tanvi took to Instagram on Monday to announce the birth of their baby boy. In the picture, the two are seen looking at the baby boy dotingly as he lies in a cradle. His face has been covered with a heart emoji in the picture. Tanvi captioned the post as, “19.06.2023 #everythingbeginsfromhere.”

Celebs who wished the couple

Several television personalities took to the comments section to congratulate the new parents. Pearl V Puri wrote, “Many many congratulations.” Vahbiz Dorabzi wrote, “Can't waitttttt to meet my Lil Prince...Masi is soooo exciteddd.” Tanmay Rishi said, “Congratulations di” with a flying kiss emoji, whereas Ishita Dutta said, “Cannot wait to hug you and the little munchkin…. Lots of love.” Yogendra Vikram Singh, Kishori Sahane, Puja Sharma, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayna Fozdar, Juhi Aslam, Gaurav Wadhwa, Smriti Khanna, Harsh Rajput, Swati Verma, Kishwer Merchant and Samaira Rao were some of the other celebs who wished Tanvi and Aaditya on Instagram.

About Tanvi and Aaditya

The actors started dating in 2014 and went on to get married after a courtship of seven years, in 2021. The couple announced pregnancy earlier this year and have since been posting both funny and informative videos on their social media about pregnancy and imminent parenthood. Tanvi was also seen making videos on pregnancy and motherhood with fellow TV actor and mom-to-be Ishita Dutta.

Tanvi played the role of Shivani Bua on the show. She joined the cast as the replacement of actor Kamini Malhotra. Tanvi eventually quit the show after a time leap in the storyline.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The daily soap airs on Star Plus and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It premiered on October 5, 2020 and has since maintained its position as a go-to daily soap for regular viewers. It's loosely modelled on Star Jalsha's popular Bengali daily soap Kusum Dola.

