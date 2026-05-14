Haarsh Limbachiyaa admits he felt ‘ajeeb’ marrying more successful Bharti Singh: ‘Had to reach her level some way’

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently launched their new YouTube show, Double Date, with comedian Bharti Singh and writer-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa appearing as the first guests. During the conversation, Bharti and Haarsh spoke about their love story and opened up about the judgment they faced in the early days of their marriage.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa on judgment around his marriage with Bharti Singh

Haarsh Limbachiyaa recalls initial struggles in relationship with Bharti Singh.

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When asked if there was judgment around their marriage because Bharti was already a star while very few people knew him, Haarsh said, “Yes, it was there, a lot. If you are marrying a girl… society says that the man should be more successful than the woman. No one has an issue with that. But when a woman is more successful than a man, people find it strange.”

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{{^usCountry}} Haarsh further admitted that he, too, initially felt uncomfortable about the situation. However, over time, he decided to focus on improving his work and building his own identity in the industry. He added, “I also used to feel a bit ‘ajeeb (uncomfortable)’ earlier, but then I felt that I don’t have to do anything except keep making my work better and grow. I was getting paid really well as a writer, but I still ventured into production because I thought becoming a producer would at least help me reach her level in some way. Then I started creative direction as well. I almost wrote and created the show Comedy Nights Bachao. After that, I gained the confidence that I can also do something.” About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haarsh further admitted that he, too, initially felt uncomfortable about the situation. However, over time, he decided to focus on improving his work and building his own identity in the industry. He added, “I also used to feel a bit ‘ajeeb (uncomfortable)’ earlier, but then I felt that I don’t have to do anything except keep making my work better and grow. I was getting paid really well as a writer, but I still ventured into production because I thought becoming a producer would at least help me reach her level in some way. Then I started creative direction as well. I almost wrote and created the show Comedy Nights Bachao. After that, I gained the confidence that I can also do something.” About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa {{/usCountry}}

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Bharti and Haarsh first met during Comedy Circus. Haarsh used to write scripts for Bharti, and slowly their friendship turned into love. The couple dated for a brief period of time before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017. The couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their first son, Laksh, in 2022. Bharti recently gave birth to their second child in 2025, and the couple named him Yashveer. The two keep sharing a glimpse into their life with the fans through their daily vlogs.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiyaa's recent work

Haarsh was last seen hosting India's Got Talent, which featured Malaika Arora and Navjot Singh Sidhu as judges. Season 11 concluded in January this year. Bharti, on the other hand, is currently busy hosting Laughter Chefs Season 3. The show also stars Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande, among others. The show has gained massive popularity and is available to watch on JioHotstar and ColorsTV.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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