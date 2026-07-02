Meet this college dropout who created India's biggest reality show, quit at peak of his career, now runs his own company

Raghu and Rajiv — naam toh suna hoga? The twin brothers created one of India's first and most popular reality shows. Not many know that Rajiv and Raghu joined MTV Roadies as associate producers and later became the faces of the show. Rajiv Lakshman was one of the creators of MTV Roadies.

The two transformed the idea of a feel-good travel show into an aggressive, confrontational reality television phenomenon that eventually became iconic among Indian youth. While Rajiv initially built the show from behind the scenes, he was later brought in as a judge, and the twins eventually became the faces of the show.

While Raghu has been seen in films like Mirai, Good Bad Ugly and more, Rajiv has largely stayed away from mainstream entertainment projects. But where is Rajiv Lakshman now, and what has his journey been like? Let's find out:

Rajiv dropped out of college In a year-old LinkedIn post, Rajiv shared that he was a college dropout who took up an internship at a television company that eventually led him to MTV Roadies. He wrote, "In 1995 I dropped out of college (yes, that happened) and began working as an intern at TV18 in Delhi. I had failed at education and was NOT going to fail at life. So, I hustled."