Here is how Love Is Blind fans erupted on Twitter after Netflix's technical snag

Netflix's promise of live streaming Love Is Blind season four reunion episode, proved to be a disaster on Sunday night. Fans of the show faced techincal issues while trying to watch their favourite series. First the airing got delayed, with Netflix promising to sort out the issues. But eventually, the live telecast had to be cancelled.

Love is Blind reunion season four(Twitter/@netflix)

After being red-face because of the embarassing situation, Netflix apologised to the viewers and tweeted "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Meanwhile, Netflix have recorded the show and announced on Twitter, "Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise."

The technical snag experienced by the viewers led them to post hilarious memes and shocking reactions on Twitter. The gaffe by Netflix flooded the social media site with reactions from angry, bewildered, helpless and shocked Love Is Blind fans.

“someone will be divorced by the time we get to the reunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE,” tweeted one user.

“me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE,” posted one fan of the show.

One user hilariously tweeted “The cast of #LoveIsBlind fighting, stirring the pot, thinking we’re all watching, but no one can access the reunion.”

“Viewers right now. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE,” posted one fan.

Another fan tweeted a meme of smashing the TV set and wrote “#LoveIsBlind fans trying to watch the live reunion”>

Another fan of the show posted a very funny video meme and wrote “the love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their shit together #LoveIsBlindLIVE,”

An angry fan tweeted “You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv????”.

Another fan expressed anger and tweeted “Me when I hit play and see the love is blind live reunion isn’t working.”

An enraged user tweeted a video meme and wrote “me @ whoever at Netflix had the brilliant idea to launch the live shows with Love is Blind”.

On fan expressed their displeasure and posted “nick and vanessa lachey might as well hop on twitter and create a twitter space and have the live reunion here #LoveIsBlind”.

