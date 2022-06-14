Hina Khan has 'once in a lifetime experience' as she goes indoor skydiving in Abu Dhabi. Here is how much it costs

Actor Hina Khan is currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi. She had flown to France in May for the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and went on a longer vacation soon after. The actor on Monday shared a video of her enjoying indoor skydiving in a tunnel in Abu Dhabi. The clip shows her in safety gear, complete with a helmet, skydiving with the help of a trainer. Also read: Did Hina Khan take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra for her latest Cannes Film Festival look? See pics

The video opens with Hina entering Clymb, an indoor adventure hub, in casuals. She is then seen in a bodysuit, learning the tricks of skydiving before the actual dive. After she finally reaches the tunnel, she is made to enter through a small door. However, as she goes on to fly freely, a trainer comes to her rescue to guide her in the tunnel and hold her from diving all by herself.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Exhilarating and full of excitement, this once in a lifetime experience at the world's biggest indoor skydiving tunnel clymb at Abu Dhabi is unmissable." Many fans commented on her post, “Wow that's amazing.” A comment also read, "Woahhh God bless you queen with everything, love you lots, hope so you enjoyed it."

The indoor skydiving experience at Clymb is for children three years and above. A package for a single first time flyer with a ticket price of ₹4,992 includes two flights, pre-flight training, flight gear rental and one-on-one flight instruction. There are also packages for kids up to 14 years, families and pro flyers. It is world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber with a of 32 ft and a height of 104 ft.

In May 2022, Hina walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in an uneven, strapless lavender gown. She had also made several public appearances in designer ensembles and shared pictures from her multiple photo shoots on Instagram.

