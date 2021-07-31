Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on their cultural differences: ‘Those are our strengths’

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal have been together for long. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky said that their cultural differences have only become their strengths and given them an 'advantage in terms of guiding (their) life forward'.

Asked about the cultural differences that he has with Hina Khan, Rocky said, "I think, in India, who has not faced cultural differences? The point is whether it brings you closer or it pushes you farther. It is about two people coming together, not about how I have been brought up. It is more about what are we after we were brought up."

Further explaining how differences should only add to the experience of life, making them richer, Rocky Jaiswal added, "If the essence of the being of two people matches, then only it makes sense to be together. It is not an arrangement but a coming together, there is a difference. I think no matter what the difference is, if you are able to talk about it and you are able to communicate (then the differences should not matter)."

Rocky Jaiswal added that they have both been transparent in their relationship. "We both have been very transparent with each other. We have been lovely to each other. And that has given us an advantage in terms of guiding our life forward. I think our differences are our strengths, because we know both sides of the world, probably."

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and instantly fell for each other. However, they talked about their relationship only after she left the show eight years later.