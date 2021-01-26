Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens romantic shayari for her, shares photos from their Europe getaway

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was in a poetic mood as he dedicated a new Instagram post to her. He shared cute throwback photos from their Europe holiday and penned a romantic shayari for her.

In his post, Rocky wrote that he ‘lives’ both life and Hina, but she loves him more. “Ek tum ho aur ek Zindagi.. Main dono ko jee raha hoon.. Yeh aur baat hai ki Zindagi mujhse.. Utnaa Pyaar Nahin Karti..! @realhinakhan #ThrowBack #HiRo #RockyJaiswal #Paris #Milan,” he wrote, sharing pictures of them posing on the streets of Paris and Milan.

Replying to Rocky, Hina commented on his post, “Karti hai, zindagi bhi Aur mai bhi (Yes, life loves you and so do I).”

Fans showered love on Hina and Rocky. “You both are best couple in the world,” one wrote, while another commented, “Made for each other.” “Aap aise hi post dalte raho aur hum aapke fans hoye rahwgi (Please keep putting up posts like this and we will continue to be your fans),” a third fan wrote.





Hina made her acting debut with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she played Akshara Maheswari Singhania. Earlier this year, she completed 12 years in the industry. She met Rocky, who was a supervising producer on the show, during the making and fell in love with him.

Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Hina said that when she told her family about her relationship with Rocky, they were jolted. “Just when my parents had gotten used to me being an actor, I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time & now, they love him more than me!” she said.

