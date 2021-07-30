Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar announces new release date of Bell Bottom, film to arrive on August 19
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was to release on July 27 but was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was to release on July 27 but was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar announces new release date of Bell Bottom, film to arrive on August 19

Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The film is inspired by true events.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Bell Bottom, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 27 and was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, will now arrive in theatres on August 19.

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar, who is the lead actor in the film, took to Instagram to share the news of the change in the film's release date.

"Mission: To entertain you on the big screen. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of BellBottom," he wrote.

Akshay even treated his fans with a new teaser of the film, wherein it is written that Bell Bottom is inspired by true events.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Bell Bottom, which is touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bell bottom coronavirus pandemic akshay kumar + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.