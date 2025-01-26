Hina Khan's boyfriend shaved his head during her cancer treatment, massaged her legs in hospital, sent home-cooked food

Actor Hina Khan penned a long note for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and also shared a bunch of photos as well as videos from their recent times together. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hina gave a peek at how Rocky has been by her side throughout her battle with cancer. She wrote how he shaved his head for her, prepared well before visiting the doctors and took care of her. (Also Read | Rozlyn Khan accuses Hina Khan of using her cancer treatment as ‘publicity stunt’: She is exaggerating it) Hina Khan penned an appreciation note for her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina gives glimpses of how Rocky has been taking care of her

In the first photo, Hina and Rocky sat next to each other with their heads shaved. In a video, he was seen massaging her legs as she sat on a chair inside the hospital room. Hina shared several pictures and videos from their vacation. In a video, Rocky was seen wearing a wig and playing the guitar.

She also shared a photo of Rocky sending her home-cooked food with a handwritten note that read, "Hello, beautiful." In a video, Rocky was seen applying cream to Hina's face as she sat with her eyes closed. Rocky also fed Hina, helped her with breathing exercises, and held her hand as she lay in a hospital bed. The last pictures featured a smiling Hina looking lovingly at Rocky as she clicked a selfie.

Hina shares Rocky also shaved his head when she did

Sharing the post, Hina wrote, "For the Best Human I know! He shaved his head when I shaved, and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says 'I GOT YOU'. To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. We have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin."

Hina remembers when she and Rocky 'cried, consoled each other'

"We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic. We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other. I remember he didn’t Have Covid in the peak of the Pandemic but chose to stay with me through out, he wore 3 masks all day but made sure he took care of me. That’s Him! Specially during this phase of my Diagnosis. He left everything and has been looking after me. From the day he broke the news to me to the day we were anxiously counting seconds before our Pet Scans," she added.

Hina calls Rocky her 'guiding light'

"From preparing a list of questionnaires before we met any of the doctors to doing his side of the research so that he can make sure I am going ahead in the right direction. From the day we started the chemo to this very day when i am going through my radiations he has been my guiding light. From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he’s done it all..He has created a field of impenetrable Protection Around me," Hina wrote further.

Hina apologises to Rocky

"This journey, especially last two months taught me a lot and I realised so so much RO.. YOU are the best thing that has happened to me.. The way you have shown up when it wasn’t easy, fixed me and fixed everything around..The way you stayed, you have taught me to love myself first, you have made it so easy for me to breathe, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry if I hv ever hurt you, which i know i have," she also wrote.

"We both have laughed, cried, wiped each other’s tears before and during this time. And we shall continue to do so for the rest of our lives. I LOVE YOU. You are truly a GOD’S BLESSING. All my Doctors and Hospital staff often tell him THIS, Aur aaj mai bhi bolti hoon (and today I'll say too). I wish such blessing of a MAN is in every woman’s life. @rockyj1 KYA HO TUM (what are you)," concluded her note.

In July 2024, Hina announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. She is best known for shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.