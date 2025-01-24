Rozlyn Khan accuses Hina Khan of using her cancer treatment as ‘publicity stunt’: She is exaggerating it

Hina Khan has been quite vocal about her cancer journey with her fans on social media. However, in a recent interview with News18, Rozlyn Khan, who herself is a stage 4 cancer survivor, has accused Hina of spreading misinformation and using her cancer treatment as a publicity stunt. Rozlyn Khan slams Hina Khan for spreading misinformation about cancer.

Rozlyn says Hina is exaggerating

Rozlyn questioned Hina Khan for not giving details about her surgery and exaggerating about it. She said, "15 hours of mastectomy is impossible. She is exaggerating it. My surgery was 8 to 10 hours long because I was at stage four, and my 16 lymph nodes were removed. It was a major surgery. In fact, she (Hina Khan) only said her surgery went for 15 hours. Which surgery is she talking about? She did not give details if it was MRM or what?"

Rozlyn accuses Hina of using her cancer treatment as publicity stunt

She further questioned Hina Khan for travelling the world, claiming that cancer patients are advised to stay away from the crowd till the time their chemotherapy is going. She said, "patients can get into trouble if they follow her." Rozlyn further accused Hina of using her cancer treatment as a publicity stunt and said, “She talks about herself rather than talking about the treatments she is taking. She is keeping everything in the dark. I doubt if she is at stage 3. Every interview or byte she gives only moves it around herself or her bravery. Nobody will take any action. There is no law for spreading misinformation about any medical procedure or treatment in India, and people are misusing it."

Rozlyn Khan is an actor and model, a stage 4 cancer survivor. In 2024, Hina Khan revealed that she is battling cancer and has since been openly documenting her experiences and sharing updates about her journey with the condition on social media.